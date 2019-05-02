Cells At Work Announces New Spin-Off Title

Cells At Work became one of anime’s most unexpected hits after its first season went live, and it seems the series is ready to expand. According to a new announcement, a spin-off is being made for Cells At Work, and it will focus on some favorite heroines…

Or rather, should we say some favorite platelets.

Recently, Kodansha hit up fans with an announcement in Monthly Shonen Sirius. It was there the magazine revealed Cells At Work is launching a spinoff manga titled Platelets At Work.

The spinoff will go live on May 25. The announcement, as you can see here via ANN, includes a picture of the platelets from Cells At Work — and they are just as cute as ever.

So far, there is no word on how long with spinoff will last. Yuuko Kakihara and Yasu will launch the manga which stems from Akane Shimizu’s original series.

This announcement as got fans excited naturally, but this is not the first spinoff to come for Cells At Work. It was announced last year that Cells At Work! Code Black is expected to launch this summer. The manga has also pulled out side stories like Bacteria At Work and Cells That Don’t Work over the years. Not to mention, a second season adapting more of the series’ original story has been okayed, so anime fans can expect to see more of their favorite platelets and white blood cells soon.

For those not familiar, Cells at Work! was first created by Akane Shimizu for Kodansha’s Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in March 2015. The series has already gained much notoriety in such a short time for its anthropomorphic take on the human body and its inner workings. The anime adaptation of the series was produced by David Production and ran for 13 — now 14 with the special — episodes, concluding late last year.

