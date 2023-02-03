Chainsaw Man Samurai Sword S.H. Figuarts Figure Is On Sale Now

Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga series Chainsaw Man became a hit anime series last year, and fans have been snatching up what little merch has been released to date. Earlier this week, threezero got in on the action with some spectacular 1/6th scale FigZero figures of Denji and Power that feature highly detailed sculpts from artist Akinori Takaki and come loaded with accessories. Now, Tamashii Nations has expanded their own Chainsaw Man lineup to include a 6.5 inch figure of the villain Katana Man aka Samurai Sword.

The Samurai Sword S.H. Figuarts figure is highly poseable and includes an optional jaw and 2 pairs or alternate hands. Naturally, the details include his signature swords arms with a third sword protruding from his creepy pointed skull. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth for $74.99 with free US shipping using code supplied at checkout (you won't be charged until it ships). The figure follows Denji and Power in the S.H. Figuarts lineup. Details about the 12-inch threezero versions of Denji and Power can be found below.

The Chainsaw Man Denji figure stands around 11.6-inches tall and features over 27 points of articulation, a fabric outfit, interchangeable Denji expression face plates, parts for the chainsaw transformation, interchangeable hands, an axe, and the Chainsaw Devil Pochita figure. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth for $149.99.

2x Interchangeable Denji face plates: 1x Smirking expression and 1x Gloating expression

6x Sets of interchangeable hands: 1x Pair of fists, 1x Pair of opened hands, 1x Pair of weapon-holding hands, 1x Starter rope pulling right hand, 1x V-sign right hand, and 1x Left pointing hand.

1x Set of interchangeable parts for Chainsaw Man's transformation: 1x Chainsaw head and 1x Pair of Chainsaw forearms

2x Interchangeable Chainsaw head lower jaws: 1x Closed jaw and 1x Opened jaw

1x Axe

1x Pochita

The Chainsaw Man Power figure also stands around 11.6-inches tall but ups the ante on articulation to 31 points. It features a fabric outfit, interchangeable face plates, interchangeable hands, a Blood sword and hammer, and Meowy the cat. Again, pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth for $149.99.

3x Interchangeable faces: 1x Grinning expression, 1x Shouting expression, 1x Surprised expression

2x Interchangeable hair pieces: 1x Standard hair piece, 1x Motion hair piece

1x Detachable magnetic breast pad

1x Blood sword

1x Blood hammer

6x Sets of interchangeable hands: 1x Pair of fists, 1x Pair of opened hands, 1x Pair of weapon-holding hands, 1x Pair of claw hands, 1x V-sign right hand, 1x Pointing left hand

1x Meowy

How to Catch Up With Chainsaw Man Before Season 2

A second season of Chainsaw Man has yet to be confirmed to be in the works, but that also means there's plenty of time to catch up with everything that's happened so far. You can find the most recent chapters of the manga now available with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library, and if the anime's more your speed, you can find the first season of the series now streaming with Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from the anime, they tease Chainsaw Man's first season as such:

"Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the 'Chainsaw Devil' Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the 'Chainsaw Man': the owner of the Devil's heart."