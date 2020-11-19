Chainsaw Man Shares Denji's Surprising Secret

✖

When it comes to Chainsaw Man, the series is as bleak as they come, and things are coming to a head with the manga. Its finale is finally in sight after Denji and Makima finally broke from one another, but it seems like the former isn't as ready to let go as we thought. After all, Denji has a secret, and it is that he still likes his abuser despite all she has done.

In the most recent chapter of Chainsaw Man, fans were given an update on Denji as the hero wrestled with himself. He wants nothing more than to continue being Chainsaw Man, but he knows the title will bring Makima to his front door. She will surely kill him if they meet again, and while Denji tries to find a workaround, he admits something rather sad.

(Photo: Shueisha)

"I still wanna be Chainsaw Man. How can I kill Ms. Makimaa so I can do that," he thinks to himself. "I'm the worst. Even after what she did to me, I still like Ms. Makima."

Denji may have broken free from the demon's grip, but our hero has not left her behind. In fact, Makima still makes his heart race with her cute looks and expressions. In some ways, Denji can almost forget how the heroine killed his closest friends to torture him... but not quite. He still has it out for Makima, and Denji makes that clear when he chooses to confront her one last time by the chapter's end.

If you want to know more about this series, Chainsaw Man is available to read in Viz Media's digital vault. You can read its official synopsis here: "Denji’s a poor young man who’ll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He’s a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he’s betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji’s become a whole new man — Chainsaw Man!"

Are you surprised by Denji's confession here? Or did you expect him to feel this way? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.