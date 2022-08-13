Chainsaw Man Studio Reacts to the Manga's New Part

Chainsaw Man is finally preparing to release the premiere episodes of its first anime season, and at this year's Crunchyroll Expo, some of the biggest names at Studio MAPPA shared their thoughts on Part 2 of the manga. With the manga from Tatsuki Fujimoto introducing a new protagonist via Asa Mikata, and the War Devil, the status of Denji is currently unknown in the next chapter of the bloody manga series.

At this year's Studio MAPPA panel, producer Makoto Kimura and CEO Manabu Otsuka were in attendance, as well as our own Megan Peters, who took the opportunity to discuss the return of Chainsaw Man's manga, along with the fan-favorite new devil to the series, Bucky the Chicken Devil:

"The producer is asked about part two of Chainsaw Man. Kimura says fans have the same reaction as the anime staff. We were just shocked and in awe. When we first started reading, I mean – Bucky. That was totally shocking and just wondering when Denji is coming. We are feeling the same thing fans are, for sure. Otsuka is also asked about his reaction. He was shocked over Bucky, those first pages made him wonder if the chicken was coming back.

Otsuka asks if part two will be animated. The CEO says nothing has been confirmed but they would love to do an adaptation at the studio. And of course, Fujimoto's other works if given the chance."

If you haven't had the chance to dive into the bloody story of Chainsaw Man, Crunchyroll released an official description of the series prior to its arrival on the streaming service this October:

"Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as "Chainsaw Man" — a man with a devil's heart."

Do you think we'll one day see the story of the War Devil animated alongside the journey of the Chainsaw Devil? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Chainsaw Man.