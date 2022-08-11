Chainsaw Man Creator Shares Reason Behind Manga's Next Break

Chainsaw Man's manga run has been hit with a surprising break not long aftet the series finally returned with Part 2 of its run, and the original creator behind the series has shared the reason behind it! Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga series ended its first part with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine two years ago, and fans have been delighted to see the manga back in its full form. Introducing fans to a new main character, new main devil, and a whole new perspective on the series' world, the first few chapters of this new era have been building to something huge.

Each new chapter of Chainsaw Man has been introducing a whole new status quo for Part 2 of the series, and this has made the wait for every entry that much harder. It's why the news of the series taking a week off (before returning with a new chapter on August 16th officially) definitely stung. But as the creator explained in a special program talking about Chainsaw Man overseas (as noted by @manarock69 on Twitter), it was just because he needed more time to flesh out something special for the next chapter of the series.

(Photo: Shueisha)

As Fujimoto explained about the manga's break," I take a week off when I need to increase the number of pages in a chapter or draw a cover for a volume." So it was just because the creator needed some extra time to either add additional pages than expected to the new entry, or to even add some color pages. As for the extra work, Fujimoto noted, "I will do my best." That means there's even more of a reason to be excited for what's to come next as there just might be a little more to look forward to.

Thankfully, this explanation also could clear up a big worry fans might have had over Chainsaw Man's new release schedule. It already releases at a different pace thanks to being available on the Jump+ app in Japan, but there was a concern over whether or not it would be shifting to a bi-weekly release following this break. Fujimoto's explanation teases that this is not the case, so cross your fingers that it all works out in the end.

How do you feel about Chainsaw Man Part 2's release schedule so far? What are you hoping to see from the manga's next chapter?