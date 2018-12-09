‘Chihayafuru’ Season 3 Announces Spring 2019 Premiere

When it comes to josei anime, the industry tends to go slow with season renewals, and one favorite series got their big callback. Chihayafuru is set to debut its third season next year, and a new promo has confirmed when the show will make its return.

Over on Twitter, fans were informed of the comeback when a promo about Chihayafuru made its way online. The advert confirms the romance will return in April 2019, and Madhouse will oversee the third season.

“The “Chihayafuru” S3 anime will be a 2-cour series. It will be part of Nippon TV’s “AnichU” programming block airing in April 2019,” Moetron reported.

The "Chihayafuru" S3 anime will be a 2-cour series. It will be part of Nippon TV's "AnichU" programming block airing in April 2019 (Madhouse)

For fans, this announcement has only added to the stacked Spring 2019 season. As it turns out, Chihayafuru will be joining returning anime series like One-Punch Man and Attack on Titan. Fans have also speculated My Hero Academia season four will return in April 2019 as its past three seasons nabbed a spring debut, but Bones Inc. has yet to comment on when the season will drop.

Chihayafuru season three has been a much-wanted renewal amongst josei fans, and it will come with an impressive episode count. Madhouse has not confirmed an exact count for the season, but two-cour titles usually range between 20-25 episodes depending on specials. In the past, each season of Chihayafuru has housed 25 episodes, so fans are crossing their fingers Madhouse will do the same for season three.

Originally created by Yuki Suetsugo for Kodansha’s Be Love magazine in 2007, Chihayafuru has printed more than 21 million volumes in Japan. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series for a home video release in the United States and they described the series as such:

“Chihaya Ayase is a beautiful and headstrong young woman with a passion for karuta, a card game inspired by classical Japanese poetry. As a child, Chihaya was introduced to the game by a quiet, gifted transfer student named Arata, and she was instantly drawn to it. Now in high school and reunited with her childhood friend Taichi, Chihaya dreams of finding Arata and the three resuming their love of karuta, only to discover that Arata has quit the game due to personal reasons. Determined not to let Arata’s passion go to waste, Chihaya and Taichi form the Mizusawa High School Karuta Club, where they learn that in karuta – as in life – working toward your dreams is the key to winning, even when what you want seems just out of reach.”