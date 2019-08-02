Chihayafuru Season 3 Reveals New Trailer, Release Date

While the new season of the series was originally scheduled to launch as part of the Spring 2019 anime season, the much anticipated Chihayafuru Season 3 will instead be premiering as part of the increasing jam-packed Fall 2019 anime season in October. Although the new season was hit by this unfortunate delay earlier this year, things now seem to be proceeding at a healthy pace as the anime has now debuted a slick new trailer.

Further confirming that everything is coming along nicely, the newest trailer revealed that Chihayafuru’s third season will premiere on October 22nd in Japan. There’s also the first look at new character, Haruka Inokuma.

Along with confirming the premiere date of the third season, this new trailer reveals that Maaya Sakamoto (The Vision of Escaflowne‘s Hitomi Kanzaki) will be providing the voice of Haruka Inokuma. She’ll be joining the main cast of Asami Seto as Chihaya Ayase, Mamoru Miyano as Taichi Mashima, and Yoshimasa Hosoya as Arata Wataya.

Tooru Nara as Yusei Nishida, Ai Kayano as Kanade Oe, Tsubasa Yonaga as Tsutomu Komano, Megumi Han as Sumire Hanano, and Miyu Irino as Akihiro Tsukuba are all confirmed to be returning for the new season as well. Produced by Studio Madhouse, Morio Asaka will be returning to direct the third season currently scheduled for two cours of episodes. Not all cast members will be returning, unfortunately, as both Unsho Ishizuka and Toshiko Fujita have passed away.

Kenta Miyake and Yoshino Ohtori have joined the cast in their stead as Dr. Harada and Taeko Miyauchi respectively. 99RadioService returns from the previous seasons to perform the new opening theme, “COLORFUL,” and Band Harassment has been tapped to perform the ending theme song “Hitomebore.”

Originally created by Yuki Suetsugo for Kodansha’s Be Love magazine in 2007, Chihayafuru has printed more than 21 million volumes in Japan. The first two seasons of the series ran for 50 episodes from 2011-2013, and can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll and HIDIVE. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series for a home video release in the United States and they describe the series as such:

“Chihaya Ayase is a beautiful and headstrong young woman with a passion for karuta, a card game inspired by classical Japanese poetry. As a child, Chihaya was introduced to the game by a quiet, gifted transfer student named Arata, and she was instantly drawn to it. Now in high school and reunited with her childhood friend Taichi, Chihaya dreams of finding Arata and the three resuming their love of karuta, only to discover that Arata has quit the game due to personal reasons. Determined not to let Arata’s passion go to waste, Chihaya and Taichi form the Mizusawa High School Karuta Club, where they learn that in karuta – as in life – working toward your dreams is the key to winning, even when what you want seems just out of reach.”