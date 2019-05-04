Chihayafuru Season 3 Opening and Ending Theme Songs Revealed

The eagerly anticipated third season of the Chihayafuru anime has officially revealed the theme song titles and artists for both the opening and ending themes. Given that it’s expected to be a two-cour season, there will likely be a swap heading into the second cour, but it’s unclear at this point what that might look like. For now, we’ll all just have to settle for the fact that we officially know the initial ones.

According to the anime’s official Twitter account, the band 99RadioService returns for “COLORFUL”, the new opening song. The band had previously provided music for the first two seasons of the anime adaptation. The ending theme song, “Hitomebore”, will be performed by Band Harassment. According to the anime’s official website, the songs will debut at a live event on June 23rd.

The third season of Chihayafuru was initially announced for a Spring 2019 release, but it has since been delayed to October.

Originally created by Yuki Suetsugo for Kodansha’s Be Love magazine in 2007, Chihayafuru has printed more than 21 million volumes in Japan. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series for a home video release in the United States, and it describes the series as follows:

“Chihaya Ayase is a beautiful and headstrong young woman with a passion for karuta, a card game inspired by classical Japanese poetry. As a child, Chihaya was introduced to the game by a quiet, gifted transfer student named Arata, and she was instantly drawn to it. Now in high school and reunited with her childhood friend Taichi, Chihaya dreams of finding Arata and the three resuming their love of karuta, only to discover that Arata has quit the game due to personal reasons. Determined not to let Arata’s passion go to waste, Chihaya and Taichi form the Mizusawa High School Karuta Club, where they learn that in karuta – as in life – working toward your dreams is the key to winning, even when what you want seems just out of reach.”

