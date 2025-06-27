Breathtaking Chinese Anime Unveils New Look Ahead of Streaming Premiere

Do yourself a favor and don’t sleep on Chinese animation. You might have seen clips online of breathtakingly animated fight scenes or character moments, and thought, ‘That doesn’t look like regular Japanese anime!’ Chances are, it was from one of the many phenomenal donghua being released, and one of the most anticipated new Chinese series is about to drop. Lord of the Mysteries is one of the most hyped and hotly anticipated donghua releases so far, and its final trailer, ahead of its June 28th release, has proven why.

Anime fans have already been treated to one phenomenal mainstream donghua this season, with To Be Hero X. But Lord of the Mysteries is giving fans a similar level of stunning animation with a supernatural steampunk twist. The new series is based on the acclaimed web novel by Cuttlefish That Loves Divig (such a great name!), and will stream on Crunchyroll in a few short days.

Lord of the Mysteries Unveils Its Final, Phenomenal Trailer

The final trailer for Lord of the Mysteries proves why donghua is setting a new standard for animation. The trailer starts off by teasing fans with landscape shots of its ominous world, before dropping animated bombshell after animated bombshell with incredible character design and intense action.

The series is being produced by Chinese animation studio, B.CMay Pictures. The studio is also behind acclaimed donghua like The Master of Diabolism, The King’s Avatar, and A Will Eternal. The new series is already being preemptively dubbed the Chinese equivelant of Solo Leveling. Although, this likely refers to its potential popularity, not the overall story, as they couldn’t be more different.

What Is Lord of the Mysteries Actually About?

Great animation is a good reason to check out a new series, but if the story sucks, there’s no way viewers will stick around for the longhaul. Thankfully, Lord of the Mysteries has both in abundance.

The story is set in a Victorian-inspired steampunk world and follows Zhou Mingrui after he is teleported into the body of the recently deceased Klein Moretti, an inhabitant of the alternate steampunk world. The series blends its isekai-esque plot with a unique setting that combines retro-futuristic sci-fi with Lovecraftian magic and horror, creating a truly unique aesthetic. Think Dishonored meets Bloodborne, with a healthy sprinkling of isekai.

Lord of the Mysteries streams on Crunchyroll on June 28th. The first season will reportedly run for a total of 13 episodes.

