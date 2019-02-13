Japanese Mascot Chitan To Get Anime Series

If you need more Chitan in your life, then Japan is about to grant your wish. According to a new announcement, TV Tokyo will be creating an anime based on the mascot.

The network’s children programming block will host the upcoming anime. Kinder TV will begin showing the anime on April 3, and the title will be aired in other yet-announced time slots (via ANN).

Natsuki Takemura will be the director tasked with Chitan’s anime, and they will also act as character designer. Isamu Sasagawa will oversee scripts while production falls to both Infinity Vision and East Fish Studio.

If you are not familiar with Chitan, the mascot has become an Internet sensation. The character debuted back in December 2017. Described as a fairy baby, Chitan is a genderless and ageless character with a penchant for mischief. The mascot was originally based on a real-world otter, and Chitan leveled up their reputation when they were hired as an honorary tourism ambassador for Susak, Kochi.

Unfortunately, Chitan has found itself out of a job as of late. Citizens in Susaki complained to local officials about the viral videos Chitan made. The character’s extreme videos became a subject of controversy, and Susaki confirmed it had rescinded the character’s ambassador position last year.

“Following complaints from citizens, the city has decided not to accept future activities as an ambassador,” the Japanese newspaper Live Door revealed.

“Because of the numerous extreme videos posted to social media, the city has decided not to accept Chitan’s ambassador activities,” the report continued. “In the city, about 100 complaints were received like ‘It is possible for the city’s character to be doing this?’, and the city decided to dismiss the ambassador.”

For those unaware of Chitan, the character has a large following online. In the U.S., audiences were introduced to the mascot through Facebook and Twitter while Asia embraced the “0-year-old fairy baby” by LINE. With millions of followers, Chitan is well-known for posting hilarious video of herself doing odd stunts. From running on a treadmill to doing strange sports, Chitan has brought laughter to fans around the world, but it looks like Susaki is okay to part ways with their former sightseeing ambassador. Now, Chitan has to find a new area to back or make the bold decision to continue her antics without a sponsor.

