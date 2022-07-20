Classroom for Heroes Anime Announced

The summer season is underway for anime, and new cours always bring news of new series. It seems July is rounding out with one such announcement courtesy of Actas Studio. The group has announced it is working on a Classroom for Heroes anime, and you can get a peek at the show already!

The first poster for the series has been released as you can see below. Classroom for Heroes will bring its two leads, Blade and Arnest, to life on screen when it drops. And according to this announcement, the show will debut next year at some point.

Classroom for Heroes Anime Adaptation Announced for 2023!



For those who are not familiar with Classroom for Heroes, the series got its start in January 2015. The title is written by Shin Araki with artwork overseen by Haruyuki Morisawa. Published by Shueisha, this fantasy series follows two heroes as they begin training as heroes in a world filled with otherworldly beings and plots. So of course, fans aren't surprised to hear an anime is being made.

If you want to know more about Classroom for Heroes, you can check out its official synopsis below:

"Blade, a young man who inherited a great power at three years old, suddenly finds himself without his strength after battling with the Demon Lord. He always wanted to live a normal life and is delighted to finally enjoy school and make friends after the loss. The school he joins happens to train the heroes of tomorrow, and though Blade is surrounded by the best, he will have to knock himself down a peg for others as his own talents exceed those of human understanding!"

