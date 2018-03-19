‘Code Geass’ Teases Fans About Season 3 Update

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion is one of the most popular anime among fans, and has remained a mainstay of dedicated anime and manga fans ever since it first debuted ten years ago, so fans have always wanted to see more of it someday.

With a trilogy of compilation films coming together in Japan, fans were hoping to see more of an anime series and the series is teasing something mysterious with its “Next Stage” promo.

Attached to a promo for the upcoming release of the final trilogy film, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Imperial Path, is the subtle tease of a “Re;surrection” project.

There are no concrete details of the project at the moment, including whether it’s a promo meant for the compilation trilogy or is really announcing a new work, but fans expect more news to be released after the trilogy ends in May.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, and its sequel season Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2, are currently celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the series with a film in a trilogy recapping and reimagining the 50 episode series featuring new scenes not featured in the original series with new voice over recordings from the original cast.

The first film, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Awakening Path, released in Japan on October 21. The second, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Rebellion Path, recently opened in Japan on February 10, and the third film, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Imperial Path, releases on May 26.

As part of the anniversary project, the series also received two spin-offs. The first is a manga titled Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – Lancelot & Guren and focuses on Suzaku and Kallen and Bisui Takahashi is handling writing duties while Takahiro Kimura will provide the art. This officially released in Japan on December 22. The second spin-off will be a light novel series focusing on six character affected by the events of the story and is titled Code Geass Story Fragment – Piece of the Mosaic.

For those unfamiliar with Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, the series was created by Sunrise, with character designs provided my manga collective CLAMP. Set in an alternate world, the series follows Lelouch vi Britannia who decides to bring the Britannia Empire down when he receives the power of the Geass, which allows him to exert his will over others. The anime series ran for 50 episodes from 2006 to 2008. The series was licensed for an English language broadcast by Bandai, and was aired on Adult Swim in 2007.