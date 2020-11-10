Code Geass Director Reveals New Series, Back Arrow

✖

The director behind Code Geass and the writer behind hits such as Promare and Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann are working together on a new mech influenced anime series, Back Arrow. Goro Taniguchi, the director behind Code Geass, and Kazuki Nakashima, the writer behind Studio Trigger series such as Kill la Kill, are working together on this original anime series with Aniplex. The series will follow the main protagonist, named Back Arrow, who taps into a special power to summon forth a special mech armor suit, Briheight. This new series will actually be making its premiere next January!

Scheduled for a release in January 2021, Back Arrow recently revealed some more details for this original project. It will run for two cours worth of episodes (so at least 24 episodes in total as it runs from January through the Spring), and shared a key visual for the series to give fans an idea of the kind of series to expect from this big duo:

Original TV anime "Back Arrow" will air for two consecutive cour (half a year) starting January 2021. (Animation: Studio VOLN) They've also revealed a new visual. Official Twitter: @backarrow_info HP: https://t.co/OImnVu622k pic.twitter.com/e8uomBHrE7 — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) November 5, 2020

The mechs of the series are known as the "Briheight" and are designed by Hidetaka Tenjin, who has previously provided mech designs for franchises like Macross, Genesis of Aquarion, and Mobile Suit Gundam in the past. The official Twitter account for Back Arrow shared a preview of the mechs we'll be seeing in the new series as well:

The cast for Back Arrow has been confirmed as well with Yuki Kaji as the titular Back Arrow, Aya Suzaki as Atlee Ariel, Ari Ozawa as Elsha Lean, Kensho Ono as Bit Namital, Ryotaro Okiayu as Kai Rhodan, Tomokazu Seki as Shu Bi, and Megumi Han as Ren Sin. Studio VOLN will be animating the series, and Nakashima will be writing each episode of the series himself.

Back Arrow is officially described as such, "Ringarindo is a land surrounded by a wall. The wall covers, protects, cultivates, and nutures this land. The wall is god ... it is the foundation of this land of Ringarindo. One day, a mysterious man named Back Arrow appears in Essha village on the outskirts of Ringarindo. Arrow lost his memories, but says that all he knows is, 'I came from beyond the wall.' To restore his memories, Arrow heads out beyond the wall, but is embroiled in a battle with himself as the stakes."

Are you excited to check out Back Arrow thanks to all of this talent behind it? Which anime are you most looking forward to next January? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!