Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection Shares Special New Clip

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion celebrated its landmark 10th Anniversary last year with a major revival. Not only did the series come back as a trilogy of compilation films reacquainting fans with the events of the franchise, but there is also a brand new film taking place years after the events of the original series. Not only did Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection somehow revive Lelouch after the events of the original series, but now there’s a plan to continue the franchise into the future.

Anime News Network recently shared an exclusive new clip of the film that features a quiet moment between C.C. and Lelouch, and there are minor spoilers in the clip but it’s no more than further confirming that the sequel has Lelouch in it somehow. You can check it out in the video above!

Fans now have their chance to see Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection for a limited time as Funimation is screening the Japanese original in theaters on May 5th, and will be screening the English dub on May 7 and May 8th. Goro Taniguchi returns from the original anime series to direct the film, and many of the series’ original staff have been brought back as well.

IchiroOkuchi will be handling the script for the film, and TakahiroKimura will be handling the character design. KenjiTeraoka will be serving as mechanical designer, and Seiji Morita will handle editing duties. The recap trilogy is currently now available on Blu-ray if you need a way to catch up, too.

The English dub of the film features both new and returning cast members that include Johnny Yong Bosch as Lelouch vi Britannia, Kate Higgins as C.C., Yuri Lowenthal as Suzaku Kururugi, Karen Strassman as Kallen Kozuki, Rebecca Forstadt as Nunnally vi Britannia, Christopher R. Sabat as Bitool, Elizabeth Maxwell as Shamna, Gabe Kunda as Qujappat, Jared Gilmore as Shalio, Kim Mai Guest as Sayoko Shinozaki, Liam O’Brien as Lloyd Asplund, Patrick Seitz as Forgner, and Rich Sommer as Shesthaal.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion was first created by Sunrise, with character designs provided by manga collective CLAMP. Set in an alternate world, the series follows Lelouch vi Britannia who decides to bring the Britannia Empire down when he receives the power of the Geass, which allows him to exert his will over others. The anime series ran for 50 episodes from 2006 to 2008. The series was licensed for an English language broadcast by Bandai, and was aired on Adult Swim in 2007.

