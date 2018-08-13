New ‘Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection’ Poster Spotted

Code Geass will soon be getting a new film following the events of the original series, and with Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection coming to Japan sometime next February promotional materials have already started appearing in the wild.

Following the release of its first teaser trailer and official poster, it seems there’s been a spotting of a brand new poster for the film teasing a massive wasteland.

As spotted by Twitter user @calpis23, there are two different promotional posters out for the film right now. One is the official key visual for the film already released, but it seems there is a color variation in the final print, but the other poster is more intriguing.

Teasing a small hideaway amongst a desert, rocky wasteland, the poster is already sparking imaginations. Some fans believe that this could mean there will be multiple settings in the movie (which is far removed from the centralized focus on Britannia in the original series), or that this small building could be related to C.C.’s vow to continue on the fight after Lelouch’s death at the end of the series.

It could also be related to the mysterious new white-haired individual seen in the first teaser trailer who’s operating some sort of electronic device. Potentially a base of operations for this person, or even just something else unrelated entirely. Still, fans definitely can’t wait to see what’s happened to the world of Code Geass ever since the end of the series.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection is a new film project taking place after the events of the original anime series. The new film is currently scheduled for a release in February next year in Japan, and director Goro Taniguchi confirmed that much of the previous film trilogy’s staff will be returning for for the new film.

The previous Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion film trilogy was a celebration of the series’ anniversary recapping and reimagining its original 50 episode run. It even featured new scenes not seen in the original series with new voice over recordings from the original cast to back them up. Funimation has confirmed that they have licensed the films for an English release in the future.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion was first created by Sunrise, with character designs provided by manga collective CLAMP. Set in an alternate world, the series follows Lelouch vi Britannia who decides to bring the Britannia Empire down when he receives the power of the Geass, which allows him to exert his will over others. The anime series ran for 50 episodes from 2006 to 2008. The series was licensed for an English language broadcast by Bandai, and was aired on Adult Swim in 2007.