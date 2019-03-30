‘Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection’ Has Already Earned Over 1 Billion Yen

The Code Geass anime franchise has finally seen a finale in the form of the anime film Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection. While it has yet to premiere in the United States, the film is already racking up serious wins in Japan. According to a new report, the film has already earned over 1 billion yen — around $9 million dollars — at the box office there. That’s nothing to sneeze at.

It opened in Japan on February 9th, and reportedly debuted fifth at the Japanese box office, earning nearly 287 million yen its opening weekend. Funimation will be screening Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection in North America in select theaters on May 5th in the original Japanese with English subtitles, and May 7th with an English dub. This comes after the subbed premiere at Sakura-Con the weekend of April 19th.

The film is set two years after the end of the original series and serves as a finale for the series overall. Directed by Goro Taniguchi for Sunrise, many of the original series’ staff have returned. There are several new characters and cast additions for the sequel, including Keiko Toda as Shamuna, Akio Ohtsuka as Fogunaa, Kenjiro Tsuda as Kujapatto, Ayumo Murase as Shario, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shesutaaru, and Wataru Takagi as Bituru.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion was first created by Sunrise, with character designs provided by manga collective CLAMP. Set in an alternate world, the series follows Lelouch vi Britannia who decides to bring the Britannia Empire down when he receives the power of the Geass, which allows him to exert his will over others. The anime series ran for 50 episodes from 2006 to 2008, and it was licensed for an English broadcast by Bandai, which aired on Adult Swim in 2007.

