‘Cowboy Bebop’ Creator Unveils New Anime Trailer, Synopsis

Cowboy Bebop creator Shinichiro Watanabe is back with a brand-new anime, and Carole & Tuesday is all about music in the future.

Carole & Tuesday revealed a whole slew of new details this week, including the synopsis and further staff announcements. One big announcement? While the original series will still air on Fuji Television starting April 2019, it will premiere worldwide on Netflix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

An initial reveal and teaser back in March had originally stylized the name of the series as Carol & Tuesday, but that appears to have changed in the intervening months. The rest of the teaser from that time seems to still be relevant, with the design of both Carole and Tuesday remaining exactly as it was seen then.

Watanabe is set to serve as supervising director on the series with Motonobu Hori as director. Further staff include Eisaku Kubonouchi as original character designer and Tsunenori Saito as character designer. Music for the series is by Mocky. Bones will handle animation, while FlyingDog will handle music production. Carole & Tuesday is the first anime series Watanabe’s overseen since Terror in Resonance debuted in 2014. It marks the 20th anniversary of Bones and the 10th anniversary of FlyingDog.

A new key visual for the series was also released, which you can view below:

Here’s the series’ synopsis, according to the official website:

“Fifty years have passed since mankind began migrating to the new frontier: Mars.

It’s an age where most culture is produced by AI, and people are content to be passive consumers.

There’s a girl.

Scrapping a living in the metropolis of Alba City, she’s working part time while trying to become a musician. She’s always felt like something is missing.

Her name is Carole.

There’s a girl.

Born to a wealthy family in the provincial town of Herschel City, she dreams of becoming a musician, but nobody around her understands. She feels like the loneliest person in the world.

Her name is Tuesday.

A chance meeting brings them together.

They want to sing.

They want to make music.

Together, they feel like they just might have a chance.

The two of them may only create a tiny wave.

But that wave will eventually grow into something larger…”

Yes, it’s really formatted like that.

Cowboy Bebop, for anyone unfamiliar, was first produced by Sunrise in 1998. Directed by Shinichiro Watanabe, with scripts written by Keiko Nobumoto, characters designed by Toshihiro Kawamoto, and songs composed by Yoko Kanno, the series explores many existentialist philosophies as it follows the adventures of Spike Spiegel and a group of bounty hunter misfits aboard the titular spaceship the Bebop in the year 2071.

The series premiered in Japan back in 1998 and ran for 26 episodes until 1999. It was licensed for an English language release by Bandai Entertainment and Funimation, and was the very first anime series to air on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim programming block in the United States.

[H/T Anime News Network]