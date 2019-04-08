Netflix’s ‘Cowboy Bebop’: Who Could Play Ed?

Cowboy Bebop is an iconic anime venture that is ready to tackle a new adventure. After reports surfaced of the project, Netflix will be bringing Cowboy Bebop to live-action with a stacked cast, but no actor has been tapped to play Edward… but it seems fans have an idea of who could play.

Recently, Netflix announced to the world that it has found most of its lead cast for Cowboy Bebop. John Cho will lead the project by playing its protagonist Spike. Mustafa Shakir will oversee Jet Black while Daniella Pineda plays Faye Valentine. Even Vicious had their actor announced as Alex Hassell will play the villain, but Ed was missing from the line up.

According to report, “Radical Ed” will be part o the series, but the role has not been cast yet. As such, fans have taken to social media to share their ideas of possible actors ready to join the Bebop, and one name continues to pop up.

For now, it seems like Millie Bobby Brown is a fan-favorite choice to play the character. The actress closely matches the age of Ed, and her work in series like Stranger Things proves Brown can play characters with quirks. While Ed has gone through hardships, the character is well-known for their carefree personality and brainy gifts. This sort of role doesn’t seem to be a stretch for Brown, but an issue could come down to casting should Netflix be eyeing the actress. Not only is Stranger Things an active series, but the star is a hot commodity given her place in the Godzilla films amongst others.

While Brown is a favorite with fans, there are other child actors out there who could tackle the part. Cowboy Bebop did reveal that Ed is a girl, but her androgynous appearance helped non-binary fans relate. This connection has prompted plenty to fan-cast gender-fluid actors in the role, and eyes have turned to Ameko Eks Mass Carroll as such.

The teen actor hails from Canada, and their body of work speaks for itself. At 11 years old, Carroll was nominated for both male and female acting awards for their work in Limina. The actor, who was born a boy, says they identify as both a male and female or neither. With Netflix on the lookout for someone to play Ed, this little-known star has attracted the eyes of dozens of anime fans, so netizens will just have to wait patiently to see who will be brought in to play the anime legend.

Cowboy Bebop was first produced by Sunrise in 1998. Directed by Shinichiro Watanabe, with scripts written by Keiko Nobumoto, character designer Toshihiro Kawamoto, and songs composed by Yoko Kanno, the series explores many existentialist philosophies as it follows the adventures of Spike Spiegel, and a group of bounty hunter misfits aboard the titular spaceship the Bebop in the year 2071.

