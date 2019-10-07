Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Begins Production and Casts Ein in New Video

Really hoping the entire season of Cowboy Bebop is shot in Corgi-Vision. #CowboyBebop pic.twitter.com/C42CLwYswa — 🐐🎃 NheX 🦇🔪 (@NXOnNetflix) October 7, 2019

Are you ready to jam? For some time now, Netflix has promised fans of Cowboy Bebop they would treat the series right with a live-action adaptation. The streaming service is set to adapt the iconic anime into a TV series starring John Cho, but few updates have gone live about the project. Now, it seems Cowboy Bebop has finally gotten into production, and that is not all.

In even more important news, Netflix has found its Ein. A new video went out today on social media confirming the TV show’s status, and it was there Netflix showed the world its real-life Ein who is downright adorable.

Taking to Twitter, Netflix got the fandom buzzing early this morning with a special video. A clip was posted from the perspective of a mysterious figure as they walked the set of Cowboy Bebop. Finally, the figure enters a room where the main cast is reading a script for the show, and they all begin cooing at the newcomer. As it turns out, the person who walked in was Ein’s handler, and they just walked the corgi into the meeting.

The video ends with a short look at Ein, and the corgi cast to play the character is almost too cute for words. The pup is seen drinking water from a bowl which reads “Ein” for obvious reasons. When the footage fades to black, the video says “See You Space Cowboy” and confirms the TV series is in production at long last.

This update is the latest fans have gotten on Cowboy Bebop with the previous concerning the casting of Elena Satine as Julia. In the past, fans learned Cho had been cast to play Spike Spiegel while Mustafa Shakir takes care of Jet Black. Danielle Pineda will play Faye Valentine and Alex Hassell has joined the project as Sid Vicious. With Ein on board, there is only one last cast member to bring in, and that would be Ed. No star has been attached to the role as of yet, so fans are eager to hear more about the role as production on Cowboy Bebop moves along.

Cowboy Bebop was first produced by Sunrise in 1998. Directed by Shinichiro Watanabe, with scripts written by Keiko Nobumoto, characters designed by Toshihiro Kawamoto, and songs composed by Yoko Kanno, the series explores many existentialist philosophies as it follows the adventures of Spike Spiegel and a group of bounty hunter misfits aboard the titular spaceship the Bebop in the year 2071.