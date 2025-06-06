Cozy Seaside Slice of Life Series Announces Anime for 2026

Sun. Surf. Sand. Laundry? While the combination of “seaside” and “laundromat” may seem like an odd combination, the gentle hum of a washing machine mixed with the susurration of waves crashing on the sandy shore might actually make for a great relaxing vaporwave vibe to soak in the ambience as the linens soak in the suds. And with hot springs to boot, what could be more tranquil than a sea salt scrub after a hard day’s rewarding work of scrubbing patrons’ treasured belongings for the precious memories to shine through?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mitsuru Hattori’s manga Wash it All Away is getting an anime by studio Okuruto Noboru in 2026! The 10-volume manga launched in Square Enix’s Young Gangan magazine in 2017 until 2023. The adaptation will include Sayumi Suzushiro starring as Wakana Kinme, Kenta Ōnishi as director, Tōko Machida in charge of the script and series composition, and Azuma Tozawa as character designer. With Hattori’s previous 2005 manga Kenko Zenrakei Suieibu Umisho also having inspired a television anime adaptation in 2007 and the Wash it All Away manga having such high ratings, this is definitely an anime you won’t want to miss!

Mitsuru Hattori

Soak in the Seaside Suds With This Serene Anime

Cute Girl Doing Dry Cleaning? Yes, please! While the simple premise of a girl going about her calm, seaside life running a laundry service may seem like there’s not much to get excited about, well, you’d be sort of right — it’s something to get relaxed about! If you’re already squirming with anticipation for the anime adaptation, fret not. Although the anime seems to still be somewhat out of reach even though it premieres next year, if you’d want to get a jump on the story, ve sure to check out the English version of the manga at Square Enix. With soothing iyashikei elements, Wash it All Away is sure to wash away all your worries as a cool, summery anime to chill to, no matter what season it comes out in next year.

The series’ official synopsis reads: “With an endearing protagonist and luscious art, this seaside slice-of-life story offers tranquility in the chaos of the modern world. For two years, Wakana Kinme has run a laundry service in the seaside resort town of Atami, where she’s built a fulfilling life making friends with the locals and visiting hot springs. Although Wakana has no knowledge of her own past, her cleaning services safeguard memories imbued in customers’ precious items.”

Let us know in the comments if you’re hyped for this cozy seaside laundromat anime adaptation!