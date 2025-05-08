10 Best Iyashikei Comfort Anime Perfect for Chilling Out

As described by MyAnimeList, “The Japanese word ‘iyashi’ means healing, and the term ‘iyashikei’ refers to anime and manga that ‘heal’ the audience by instilling a calming feeling or evoking emotional catharsis. Almost always, iyashikei stories have peaceful, somewhat mundane, and nostalgic atmospheres. The settings are idyllic with little or no conflict, and the narratives focus on personal reflection, heartwarming moments, a vague sense of melancholy, and/or an appreciation for the small things in life.”

Iyashikei, essentially a subgenre that revolves around being soothing and emphasizing comfort in day-to-day life, takes the relaxing slice-of-life plots a step further with these anime being the absolute best to just take in the vibes and chill out to. These series have atmospheres that exude anemoia that make the mundane feel idyllic. Low in stakes and high in optimism, these shows are perfect for unwinding and romanticizing everyday life.

1) Laid-Back Camp

Pitching a tent, collecting firewood, and eating simple meals, Rin Shima enjoys going on solitary camping trips as a hobby. But when Nadeshiko Kagamihara falls asleep on her way cycling to see Mount Fuji, she stumbles into Rin’s campsite to seek help after being stranded after dark. After a wonderful experience of sitting around a campfire, eating ramen, and chatting, Nadeshiko takes it upon herself later at school to invite Rin to join the Outdoor Activities Club. With club members and friends, Chiaki Ōgaki and Aoi Inuyama keep the good camping times going.

Beautiful scenery, low-stakes problem-solving, and cozy camping atmospheres — this slice-of-life lays on the iyashikei genre thick for those seeking an anime with the chillest of cute girl vibes.

Laid-Back Camp can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

2) Moomin

As spring returns to Moomin Valley, so too do the residents as they awaken from their winter hibernation and Snuffkin from his migration. Join Moomintroll on his adventures with Snuffkin, Moominmamma, Moominpapa, Little My, Snork Maiden, and more as they enjoy all that life in Moomin Valley has to offer. Though Moomin Valley is generally lax and free of troubles, there are always plenty of interesting characters passing though, plenty of adventures to go on, and plenty of friends to make.

Based on Tove Jansson’s Swedish-Finnish children’s series, Moomin may not exactly be a typical anime, but it definitely encapsulates the iyashikei atmosphere in the most chaotically lax and whimsical ways.

Moomin can be streamed on Prime where available.

3) Aria

In the 24th century, Earth, now known as Manhome, has successfully colonized Mars, dubbing the now habitable planet Aqua. With the planet’s abundant source of water, one city, Neo Venezia, has been created to replicate the rustic beauty of Manhome’s Venice. On waterways, canals, and sparkling seas, several companies provide residents and tourists with guided gondola tours. Akari Mizunashi works at one such service, Aria Company, away from her provenance of Manhome. As a novice Undine, a gondola tour guide, Akari spends her time making friends with tourists, residents, and other Undine and learning more about the city she grows to love more and more, day by day.

Unlike other shows with futuristic plots set in space that tend to have a certain stereotypical look about them, Neo Venezia displays both beautiful scenery and wonderful friendships as days and seasons pass as gently and serenely as the gondolas on the shimmering waters.

Aria the Animation can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

4)Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou

With the world in a state of decline, the remaining human population live their lives quietly and peacefully. For android Alpha Hatsuseno, it’s no different. Looking after the café in the boonies of Yokohama as she awaits her master’s return, she and the little shop don’t receive much in the way of visitors and time passes slowly and leisurely. One day, another android, a courier named Kokone Takatsu, delivers a package containing a camera from Alpha’s master. And with the gift, Alpha spends her extensive, slow life savoring the small things that happen her way. Eventually, the wrath of nature ravages the shop through a storm, destroying it. Determined to rebuild, Alpha journeys out to fund the repairs.

This little 4-episode sci-fi slice-of-life epitomizes the heart of iyashikei café atmosphere — soothing with little to no conflict and emphasizing beauty and comfort in the more mundane things in life.

5) My Neighbor Totoro

Tatsuo Kusakabe and his daughters Satsuki and Mei are on their way to move to a house in the countryside to live closer to the hospital where their mother receives treatment for her chronic illness. As they settle into their new home, an elderly lady takes it upon herself to help her new neighbors, telling the girls of the possibility of spirits living in the rural area, like soot sprites — small, black, fuzzy soot creatures that live in the cracks and crevasses of their home. One day, while out exploring in the yard, Mei finds a small, rabbit-like creature and chases it into the forest where she meets and befriends the giant, fluffy forest spirit, Totoro. Although she doesn’t believe Mei at first, Satsuki also eventually meets Totoro. With their new forest friend, the two girls find adventure as they settle into their new home.

Set in 1950’s rural Japan, Satsuki and Mei regale a time of old; A time when kids ventured out into the world, exploring and making their own adventures, the vintage, rustic countryside an iyashikei home for the small family and their fluffy forest troll friend.

My Neighbor Totoro can be streamed on Max.

6) Hakumei and Mikochi

Join these few-inch tall little women as they go on their tiny adventures in the forest they call home. Hakumei, an energetic carpenter, and Mikochi, a calm tailor, spend their days exploring the forest floor and interacting with the other inhabitants in their tiny world. Cohabitating in their home in the hollow of a tree, the two showcase their day-to-day lives going to work, sightseeing, and making shopping trips to the Tsumiki Marketplace by the ocean. Having fun with both other fellow miniature people and sentient woodland creatures alike, it may never be a dull moment with Hakumei and Mikochi, but it’s certainly always pleasant.

Lush, towering vegetation, friendly woodland critters, and the cozy comfort of simple life in a scenic abode, Hakumei and Mikochi is the perfect watch for those who find the forest floor to feel like home.

Although widely unavailable, Hakumei and Mikochi can be streamed on HiDive in Canada.

7) Girls’ Last Tour

Chito and Yuuri seem to only have each other in a desolate, war-torn wasteland. Through snowy tundras, dilapidated cities, and ancient ruins, on their journey through the various ravaged landscapes, the two girls spend their time scavenging and speculating, stopping every so often to shoot the breeze or some tin cans. Even though the terrain may be devoid of much left including other people, the two show that all they really need is each other.

A more chill and relaxed depiction of a dystopia, Chito and Yuuri add a calm whimsy to the otherwise bleak backdrop. Whether stargazing or a snowball fight, the girls create a refreshing view of life after the apocalypse.

Although widely unavailable, Girls’ Last Tour can be streamed on HiDive and Prime in Canada.

8) Is The Order a Rabbit?

Kokoa Hoto, upon moving in with the Kafuu family to attend high school away from home, works at the family’s café, Rabbit House, in return for room and board. As a waitress, Kokoa befriends Chino Kafuu, the granddaughter of the cafe’s founder; Rabbit House’s talking rabbit mascot, Tippy; part-time fellow waitress, Rize Tedeza; rival café waitress Chiya Ujimatsu; and another waitress, Sharo Kirima, from a different café. Together, the girls work hard to learn how to serve coffee alongside each of the cafe’s adorable rabbit mascots.

Cute girls doing cute things? It would be even more precise to put Is The Order a Rabbit? under “cute girls doing cozy things” with how comfortable this show will make you with a relaxing café setting and cute, fluffy bunnies.

Is The Order a Rabbit? can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

9)Mushi-Shi

Mushi are the most basic lifeforms in existence, creatures that most people live their lives unaware of. But though they can mimic different plants, diseases, and phenomena of the natural world, they don’t seem to have much purpose other than simply existing.

Ginko, the Mushi-shi or Mushi master, journeys to research these mysterious creatures and their place in the phylogenetic tree, and helps those who find themselves crossing the strange supernatural entities’ paths.

This supernatural slice-of-life brings an air of mystery and adventure to the iyashikei vibe. Although the dangers of the Mushi can present temporary high stakes, it’s nothing the cool-headed Mushi master Ginko can’t handle with his calm, tactful resourcefulness along his Mushi research journey.

Mushi-Shi can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

10)Tanaka-kun is Always Listless

While most high school students strive to bring some excitement to their otherwise mundane lives at school like joining clubs or sports, Tanaka, on the other hand, prefers to strive for the opposite — peace, quiet, and to avoid any situations that force any amount of exertion. Known for his inattentiveness and unrestricted sleeping abilities, to Tanaka, laziness and listlessness isn’t just his natural state of being, but a lifestyle. Hoping every day is uneventful in order to enable his lethargy, Tanaka tends to receive help from his friend Oota with tasks he himself struggles to finish.

There’s no better way to finish off a list about shows that include mundane, relaxing atmospheres with no conflict than a listless character who embodies such a lifestyle. After all, Tanaka’s only goal in life seems to be endeavoring to do as little as possible to unwind.

What iyashikei anime is on your watchlist? Let us know down in the comments which ones you find the most relaxing!