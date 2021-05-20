Crunchyroll and Sentai Announce New Home Video Slate

✖

Crunchyroll is home to some of the biggest anime series to date, and it seems the brand is about to bring a slew of those top-tier titles to home video. The company is teaming up with Sentai to expand its home video library, and the brand-new additions will include hits like Noblesse and more.

"Crunchyroll, the world’s most popular anime brand, and Sentai, one of the leading global suppliers of anime and official anime merchandise, are announcing today a new slate of anime titles for home video release including Crunchyroll Original series “Onyx Equinox” alongside “HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP,” “Keep Your Hands off Eizouken!” and “Rent-a-Girlfriend” among many others," the company shared in a recent statement. "These latest titles will be available to fans across the U.S. and Canada in a mix of both subtitled and English-dubbed formats and will include a combination of DVD, Blu-ray, and electronic sell-through."

If you want a rundown of all the home videos coming to the shelves, you can find the full list below. As for Crunchyroll and Sentai, the companies announced their partnership at Crunchyroll Expo last year. The brands made the big announcement to the delight of fans and confirmed shows like Food Wars! The Fourth Plate would be coming to Blu-ray and DVD. Now, there are even more projects on the horizon, so fans can binge all their favorite shows with ease!

FULL LIST OF HOME VIDEO TITLES:

“Noblesse” - After awakening from an 820-year slumber, Raizel tries to fit in with modern high schoolers while protecting his fellow nobles! “Noblesse” is a Crunchyroll and WEBTOON Production.

“Onyx Equinox” - One young Aztec boy is summoned to act as humanity's champion as a fight between gods breaks out.

“HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP” - The Karasuno High School Volleyball team continues to reach TO THE TOP as the Nationals Tournament continues!

“I'm Standing on a Million Lives” - A lone wolf student is sent to another world where he must become a hero to save himself and his party.

“Keep Your Hands off Eizouken!” - This critically acclaimed anime follows a group of high school students as they create an animation club to realize the “ultimate world” that exists in their minds.

“Monster Girl Doctor” - The clinic is open for business in this medical fantasy that explores the physiologies of monster girls as never before!

“My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!” - This screwball love comedy follows wealthy heiress Katarina Claes who hits her head and realizes she's been transported to become the villainess from a game she played in a past life. Now, she must focus on avoiding all the bad outcomes (like death or exile!) the story has prepared for her.

“Rent-a-Girlfriend” - A college student tries a new method of dating in this reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement.

“Science Fell in Love, So I tried to prove it” - A science-inclined girl and boy who are deeply passionate about research fall in love, and then try to prove that love exists!

“Somali and the Forest Spirit” - This is a chronicle of a journey that would bind a member of the dying "human" clan to the forest guardian Golem, as father and daughter.

“Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun” - A young man is taken to a demon school where he uses his innate kindness to win over enemies.

