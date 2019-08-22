Crunchyroll Expo Adds New Premiere with The Wonderland

Crunchyroll Expo is just a few days away at this point, and fans will not want to miss what it has in store for fans. From premieres to fan-events, the anime gathering is bigger than ever in 2019, and it has confirmed another premiere thanks to Eleven Arts.

Crunchyroll announced today the film The Wonderland will premiere at its anime convention. The U.S. premiere will bring the highly anticipated fantasy title to fans on Friday, August 30 at the CRX Cinema.

For those curious about the film, it is a fantasy movie directed by Kejichi Hara. Ilya Kuvshinov did the character designs, so fans are expecting The Wonderland to have a very whimsical feel. You can also check out the film’s official synopsis below:

“On the day before her birthday, young Akane meets the mysterious alchemist Hippocrates who brings her through a basement and into a fantastical world full of magic and color. He reveals that this world is in danger, and as the “Green Goddess” it is her destiny and responsibility to save this world. The only problem? Akane just wants to go home.”

If you are interested in the event’s other premieres, Crunchyroll Expo will have a handful. August 30 will showcase Somali and the Forest Spirit World as well as BLACKFOX later in the day. August 31 will be a must-see day as Chihayafuru season three airs its long-awaited first episode along with the OVA for Mob Psycho 100 II. The night will end with the first two episode debuts of In/Spectre which rounds out the event’s premieres for 2019.

You can learn more about Crunchyroll Expo here!