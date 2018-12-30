Crunchyroll Reveals Most Watched Anime Worldwide in 2018

What anime’s the most popular around the world? Sounds like a question that’s difficult to answer, right? Well, anime streaming service Crunchyroll has provided the best answer year with a worldwide map of the top anime of 2018.

This isn’t the first time that Crunchyroll has shared maps based on user data, but it’s perhaps the first time the company has done so on such a grand scale. While it’s interesting to look at the data displayed in map form, it’s worth noting that Crunchyroll’s methodology leaves something to be desired. As the article states, the map is broken down by “which show has the most current viewers from a sample as of the most recent episode by country.” And, as always, it’s just data from Crunchyroll, which is not the only anime streaming site out there.

Big winners of 2018 includes Boruto, Black Clover, My Hero Academia, and Darling in the Franxx. There are a number of outliers, but honestly? The biggest winner has to be My Hero Academia. You can check out the maps, straight from Crunchyroll, below to see for yourself.

North and Central America

South America

Europe

Africa

Middle East

Asia

Oceania

What do you think of the top anime? Anything here catch your eye this year? Let us know in the comments!