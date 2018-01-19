Crunchyroll Is Streaming All Of ‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ Now

After Funimation and Crunchyroll had made a deal that would allow the two licensing and distribution services to share content with one another, fans have been waiting for the full Yu Yu Hakusho series to be available on Crunchyroll.

Luckily, that wait is over.

Along with completing the Yu Yu Hakusho series (along with the OVA), the latest content update from Funimation includes Haganai and Haganai NEXT, .hack//G.U. Trilogy, Origin: Spirits of the Past, Chaos;HEAd, and Good Luck Girl.

Or course, along with being fully available on Crunchyroll, Yu Yu Hakusho is streaming on FunimationNow with both Japanese and English langugage audio.

Yu Yu Hakusho was as known for its fashion sense as it was for its story and well animated fights. It is also one of the few anime series where the fandom is often evenly split between the original Japanese language release and the English dub. The fact it’s returning with a new anime special sometime in 2018 will definitely be a huge get for fans who have been fondly looking back on the series for years now.

For those unfamiliar with Yu Yu Hakusho, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi and follows the story of Yusuke Urameshi, a teenage delinquent who loses his life when he is hit by a car trying to save a child’s life. After passing a series of tests, Yusuke is allowed to return to the living world but with a few caveats. With the gained ability to see spirits and demons, Yusuke is given the title of “Underworld Detective” and must solve various cases of spirits running amok in the living world.

The series ran in Shuiesha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from December 1990 to July 1994. It has been collected into 19 volumes, and was licensed for an English language release by Viz Media from 2003 to 2010. It was adapted into an anime series by Fuji Television, Yomiko Advertising, and Studio Pierrot and aired from October 1992 to December 1994 for 112 episodes.

It was licensed in North America by Funimation in 2001 where it first aired on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block, but later transferred to Toonami under the name Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files. The manga has sold over 50 million copies in Japan and was praised by both critics and fans for its writing. Unfortunately, production faced its own share of issues as Togashi was public about his stresses and health issues when drawing the manga and had ended the series on his own terms.