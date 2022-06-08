Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Poster Released

✖

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is set to take over Netflix as one of the site's new originals, and we have been given a new look at it at last. Today, Netflix brought out the first footage of the show for Geeked Week. And now, the show has released its first poster highlighting its futuristic leads.

Created in tandem with CD PROJEKT RED and Studio Trigger, this new series will explore the neon world established in Cyberpunk 2077. The show is expected to debut exclusively on Netflix starting this September.

from CD Projekt Red and Studio Trigger, meet CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/0lcjBfNh73 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2022

Want to know more about Cyberpunk: Edgerunners? You can check out the film's official synopsis below:

"Cyberpunk: Edgerunners tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner-a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.

Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare) will direct the series along with assistant director Masahiko Otsuka (Gurren Lagann, Promare), creative director Hiromi Wakabayashi (Kill la Kill), character designers Yoh Yoshinari (Little Witch Academia, BNA: Brand New Animal) and Yuto Kaneko (Little Witch Academia), and the adapted screenplay by Yoshiki Usa (SSSS.GRIDMAN, Promare) and Masahiko Otsuka (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare). The original score will be composed by Akira Yamaoka (Silent Hill series)."

What do you think of this latest anime update? Are you planning to tune into Cyberpunk: Edgerunners when it drops? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.