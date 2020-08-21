Dallas & Robo Sneak Peek Sees John Cena's Robo Play God (Exclusive)

✖

You might have noticed that SYFY is expanding its animation offerings recently, and part of that effort is a new late-night adult animation block offering originals and more with TZGZ. One of the leading series in this block is Dallas & Robo, a series featuring Kat Dennings and John Cena as a mis-matched pair of truckers making money however they can. First produced by the studio behind Bojack Horseman, ShadowMachine, and YouTube Originals, Dallas & Robo is currently airing on Saturday evenings as part of TZGZ. But what can you look forward to in the next episode?

In this exclusive clip from Episode 3 of the series, John Cena's Robo plays God as he questions whether or not a piece of technology wants to work the role that it has been assigned. As you might expect, things quickly go awry in quite the bleakly hilarious fashion. You can check it out in the video above!

SYFY officially describes Dallas & Robo as such, "Airing as part of SYFY’s late-night adult animation block TZGZ, DALLAS AND ROBO is a space-trucking comedy following the mis-adventures of foul-mouthed ex-stock car racer Dallas (Kat Dennings) and her ass-kickin' artificially intelligent good buddy, Robo (John Cena). Together, they navigate their way around cannibal bikers, rival space truckers and vending machine burritos as they try to make a buck in the seedy world of interplanetary big rigging."

As for what we can expect in the rest of Episode 3, it's currently described like so, "In episode 103, 'I-Robo,' Dallas and Robo pay a dangerous visit to Mars’s moon after receiving some unexpected news about a fellow Moonshiner trucker. Airs midnight-ish on Saturdays."

TZGZ currently begins at midnight-ish EST/PT on Saturday evenings and not only includes Dallas & Robo but other original series such as Don't Feed the Humans, Dr. Havoc's Diary, Magical Girl Friendship Squad: Origins, Purgatory, and much more. For those interested in checking out more of the block, SYFY describes it like so "'TZGZ' is SYFY’s growing late-night adult animation block (“TZGZ” comes after SYFY, duh). It’s on Saturdays at midnight-ish because, just come hang whenever… we’re around. It’s perfect for when you’re feeling chill, funny and maybe even have the munchies. We’ve got animated comedy with a genre twist and of course, a High Wizard to keep you company. What else do you need?"

