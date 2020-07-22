John Cena's Dallas & Robo Animated Series Moving to Syfy's TZGZ

✖

WWE Superstar and actor John Cena announced on Twitter on Wednesday that the animated comedy series Dallas & Robo, starring himself and Kat Dennings, will become apart of Syfy's TZGZ lineup starting on Aug. 8. The show originally premiered back on May 30, 2018 via YouTube Premium, and the jump to Syfy marks its official cable debut. Cena wrote, "People of earth! #DallasAndRobo is hitting #TZGZ, @SYFY's animated side, Saturday 8/8 at midnight-ish. Check out @tzgz_syfy to see the greatest space trucker tandem since Han and Chewy!"

Syfy then put out a press release confirming the acquisition of the eight half-hour episodes, writing, "As announced today on John Cena's Twitter and Facebook accounts, SYFY is ready for a mutha truckin' good time with its acquisition of DALLAS AND ROBO, starring Cena and Kat Dennings! Beginning Saturday, August 8 at midnight-ish ET/PT, the 8-episode half-hour adult animated comedy will begin its first ever cable run during the network's TZGZ late-night animation block. Episodes will also be available on SYFY On Demand."

People of earth! #DallasAndRobo is hitting #TZGZ, @SYFY’s animated side, Saturday 8/8 at midnight-ish. Check out @tzgz_syfy to see the greatest space trucker tandem since Han and Chewy! pic.twitter.com/Dr54PeA2Ln — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 22, 2020

"DALLAS AND ROBO is a space-trucking comedy following the mis-adventures of foul-mouthed ex-stock car racer Dallas (Dennings) and her ass-kickin' artificially intelligent good buddy, Robo (Cena). Together, they navigate their way around cannibal bikers, rival space truckers and vending machine burritos as they try to make a buck in the seedy world of interplanetary big rigging," the release continued. "From ShadowMachine ("Final Space," "BoJack Horseman") and YouTube Originals, DALLAS AND ROBO is executive produced by series creator Mike Roberts and showrunners Matt Mariska and Andy Sipes, alongside Cena. Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico from ShadowMachine also executive produce."

Cena's other current projects include the films F9, The Suicide Squad, Project X-Traction, Vacation Friends and The Janson Directive. As for his wrestling career, the 16-time world champion hasn't appeared on WWE programming since WrestleMania 36. He was forced to re-live his greatest career failures in a Firefly Fun House Match with Bray Wyatt, and wound up getting pinned by The Fiend.

Earlier this week Cena reflected on one of his biggest career highlights, facing CM Punk for the WWE Championship at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view back in 2011.

I bet on myself that night, the usual amount. Not a smart wager choosing the guy who can’t wrestle over the best in the world, but I’d like to think we all won that night. Thank you for allowing me to be part of something so many were entertained by. https://t.co/Tpj8RV55zV pic.twitter.com/FW9QYw3Sq6 — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 19, 2020

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.