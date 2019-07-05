Dark Horse to Publish Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs Manga

Wes Anderson is known for making some eccentric movies. The Royal Tenanbaums, Rushmore, Moonrise Kingdom, and The Grand Budapest Hotel are just a few of the “outside the box” films that Anderson has made in the past that combine a dry wit, an amazing cast, and idiosyncratic story lines to create timeless films that are still mentioned to this day. While his first foray into animation was the stop-motion animation film The Fantastic Mr. Fox, the follow up proved to be even crazier in the form of Isle of Dogs. Now the canine film will be receiving its own manga from Dark Horse Comics!

Our very own Megan Peters broke the new on her Twitter Account from Anime Expo, announcing that the manga will be distributed by Dark Horse and created by manga creator Minetaro Mochizuki:

Dark Horse will be publishing the manga adaptation of Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs! pic.twitter.com/EC9apnpkZl — Megan Peters 🔜 AX 2019 (@meganpeterscb) July 4, 2019

For those who haven’t seen the film, the stop-motion animated picture follows the country of Japan deciding to quarantine all of their dogs after an outbreak of “canine flu”. The Wes Anderson movie specifically follows a young boy named Koyo as he travels to the garbage island where the canines have been banished in an attempt to find his own dog among the refuse. When Koyo arrives, he meets with a group of wild dogs that decide to protect the child and assist him in finding his lost pet.

The movie was originally released by Fox Spotlight Pictures, but with the acquisition of Fox by Disney, the state of that particular studio is still up in the air. Fans of Anderson shouldn’t be too discouraged as the movie creator has more than enough tenure within Hollywood to keep making projects down the road through other studios or independently.

There have been plenty of manga series that have taken their material directly from a movie, with Star Wars being a prime example as a manga adaptation. Covering a few of the films in question, they were also released by Dark Horse Comics which has made a name for itself not just releasing US comics such as Hellboy, but translated manga series to boot.

Will you be picking up this manga adaptation for the stop-motion animated film from the creative mind of Wes Anderson? What did you think of the movie overall?