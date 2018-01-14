‘Darling in the Franxx’ Reveals Episode Order

The most mysterious anime series of the Winter 2018 season is the cooperative project between Studio Trigger and A-1 Pictures, DARLING in the FRANXX. The series has recently aired in Japan, and now have fans have been wondering how many episodes the series will run for.

Luckily, DARLING in the FRANXX will be around for a good amount of time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Darling in the FranXX TV anime is listed for 24 episodes. pic.twitter.com/UIh0fI2SW6 — ✨— SPY #ΛT (@Spy_0taku) January 12, 2018

DARLING in the FRANXX is officially slated for 24 episodes, matching the runs of previous Trigger products Kill la Kill and Little Witch Academia. Which means there’s enough time to explore FRANXX’s mysterious world where girls and boys are born without names and used to pilot giant mechs to fight mysterious monsters.

If you’re interested in the series, it’s currently streaming on both Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. Crunchyroll describes DARLING in the FRANXX as:

“The distant future: Humanity established the mobile fort city, Plantation, upon the ruined wasteland and civilization flourished. Within the city were pilot quarters called Mistilteinn, otherwise known as the “Birdcage.” That is where the children live… Not knowing anything of the outside world, and unaware of the vast sky. Their only mission in life was the fight.

Their enemies are the mysterious giant organisms known as Kyoryu. The children operate robots known as FRANXX in order to face these still unseen enemies because they believe that is their purpose in life. Among them was a boy who was once called a child prodigy: Code number 016, Hiro. However, now he’s a failure and considered unneeded. Those who cannot pilot FRANXX basically do not exist. One day, a mysterious girl called Zero Two appears in front of Hiro. From her face grew two alluring horns.”

Developed by Studio Trigger and A-1 Pictures, the show focuses on pairs of children who each get their own mech to pilot, the titular Woman shaped mechs the “Franxx.” Atsushi Nishigori (character designer for Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann) is set to direct the series with Toshifumi Akai (animation director for Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic) as assistant director and Masayoshi Tanaka (anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day) is designing the characters. Shigeto Koyama (Michiko and Hatchin) will provide mechanical designs, and Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill) is supervising the action.

As a bonus, Mika Nakashima and L’Arc en Ciel’s Hyde are collaborating on the opening theme song “Kiss of Death,” and the creator of Black Cat and To Love Ru, Kentaro Yabuki is launching a manga adaptation of the series January 14.