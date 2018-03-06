Get in Line to Save $48 on the Complete ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Amazon Exclusive Blu-ray Box Set

Last month, Amazon offered the first discount on their exclusive Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1-9 Blu-ray box set. At the full price of $175 this set was a pretty good deal – at $127.33 it’s an absolute no-brainer for any fan of the DBZ anime series. It’s a huge money saver when compared to buying the seasons individually. Not surprisingly, the set sold out in a heartbeat and has been on backorder ever since.

However, we’ve seen stock trickle out regularly over the last few weeks and you can still get the deal right here. The set is listed as “temporarily out of stock”, but it seems that Amazon is still playing catch-up with the orders. If you missed jumping on the deal earlier, you might want to get in line for it while you still can.

The Amazon exclusive Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1-9 Blu-ray Collection clocks in at 36 discs and 6880 minutes, and features some pretty fantastic packaging. It also appears to include the Bruce Faulconer music! There aren’t any details on special features but, at this price, we aren’t complaining. You’re still getting the series you know in love in HD for around $14 per season – can’t beat that.

On a related note, Entertainment Earth is expecting another limited run of their exclusive Dragon Ball Z Super Saiyan Goku Pop figure to arrive in June. If you didn’t have the chance to add it to your collection before, now is the time to pre-order and secure one before it sells out again. It features glow-in-the-dark hair!

