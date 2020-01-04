Death Note Confirms Revival Chapter Release Date with New Visual

When asking anime and manga fans about their favorite series, especially those who fell in love with the mediums in the 2000s, Death Note is often one of the first major series on their lists. Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata’s series came to an end in 2006, and outside of a short one-shot released a couple of years later, the series has been — for all intents and purposes — ended for some time. But surprisingly, 14 years after the end of the original series Death Note will be returning for a brief revival with a brand new one-shot chapter.

After being announced last year, Shueisha has officially revealed that the next issue of Jump SQ magazine will feature the new, 87 page long Death Note one-shot that will take place after the original events of the series. The new issue will go on sale February 4th, but there’s currently no update on an official English language release as of yet.

This new one-shot is teased to take place sometime after the events of the original Death Note as Ryuk’s fatal notebook will be dropping to Earth once again. Outside of the above visual for the one-shot shared on Jump SQ’s official website, there’s currently not much else known. But there was a brief preview shown of a few of the in-progress pages during a special exhibition held in Japan celebrating illustrator Obata’s work over the last 30 years.

Death Note has been one of the most notable anime and manga series released over the last few years, and this one-shot just might be the proper continuation of the series that fans have been craving for sometime. Although it’s not a full length sequel, perhaps seeing the world in action again from the original creative team will be the perfect way to bring us into the 2020s?

Originally created by Tsugumi Ohba with illustrations provided by Takeshi Obata for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2003, Death Note has since inspired an anime series, several video games, an animated film, a novel, and most infamously, a live-action film on Netflix.