Demon Slayer Creator Honors Fate/Stay with Special Sketch

One of the greatest crossovers when it comes to anime franchises is when one manga creator takes their artistic talents into showing audiences how they would draw characters from another series. Such is the case with Koyoharu Gotoge of Demon Slayer fame deciding to put his pens to work by creating a sketch of several characters from the Fate/Stay series that has taken over numerous mediums outside of the anime world such as mobile games, light novels, spin-off series, merchandise, and numerous other delivery systems.

Koyoharu Gotoge posted the new sketch on their Official Twitter Account, showing that despite Demon Slayer’s skyrocketing popularity, the mangaka still has time to pay homage to some of the biggest anime franchises running today:

Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release, and they officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such:

“Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”

The release of the final Fate/Stay film of the current trilogy is almost here! Currently slated for a release in Japan in Spring 2020, Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel III. spring song will be directed by animation director for Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works and Fate/Zero, Tomonori Sudou. Sudou has directed the entire Heaven’s Feel trilogy for studio ufotable. Yuki Kajiura is composing the music for the films, and Takahiro Miura is storyboarding the trilogy.