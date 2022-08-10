Demon Slayer Creator Reveals Their Latest Manga Recommendation

When it comes to manga, there are very few series that boast the sales Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba can. The series has become one of the top-selling in the industry, and its annual sales even rivaled One Piece at times. Of course, that means fans put weight behind any manga recommendations that creator Koyoharu Gotouge shares with the world. And now, it seems they are suggesting everyone read a rom-com that dropped this spring.

The recommendation came courtesy of Marriagetoxin as the new manga released its very first volume recently. It was there fans found a note from Gotouge, and it turns out the creator is a big fan. In fact, the creator of Demon Slayer says they root "for the main character who despite various hardships always comes up with solutions to move forward." So if that isn't a ringing endorsement, then what is?

If you are not familiar with Marriagetoxin, the series debuted in Shonen Jump+ in late April 2022. Mizuki Yoda oversees the story's art while Jomyaku handles the story itself. With a single volume to its name, this rom-com has become one of the biggest newcomers at Shueisha since its launch. And with Gotouge putting their name behind the title, there is no doubt plenty more readers will check out Marriagetoxin before the year ends.

Want to know more about Marriagetoxin? You can read up on the new series' official synopsis below for all the details:

"A hitman and a marriage swindler set out on the world's most grueling battle for marriage! Gero is a young man from a clan of hitmen, which has been in existence for hundreds of years. As someone who's never gone to school and lived his life dealing in the dark side of the business, he considers himself to have "no prospects with women" and marriage as "something not for him." However, one day, in fear that their lineage would dissolve, his clan warns Gero that if he doesn't marry and produce an heir, they would have no choice but to...force his little sister into doing "that." Driven to his wits' end, Gero asks the target of his work, a marriage swindler, to..."

What do you think of Gotouge's latest recommendation? Have you checked out Marriagetoxin yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.