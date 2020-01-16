Demon Slayer Is Dominating Graphic Novel Sales

Demon Slayer is easily the biggest anime series to debut last year, with the manga even managing to overtake the long running juggernaut that is Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece in terms of overall book sales! With Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko continuing their journey to not only cure the possessed sister, but eliminate as many demons in the process, in an upcoming feature length film, Demon Slayer: The Infinity Train, it’s no wonder that the popularity of this series continues to chug along. Now, a recent chart of sales through the online retailer of Amazon.com Japan reveals that the year end sales for Demon Slayer’s manga may be far larger than you ever anticipated.

Anime News Network reported that Demon Slayer filled 19 of the spots within the top 20 graphic novel sales for the online retailer for the week of December 29th 2019 to January 4th 2020, proving that audiences in the East are still addicted to learning more about the travels of Tanjiro and his crew of eccentric demon slayers!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The franchise which was created by Koyoharu Gotoge in 2016 started out as a manga but was then adapted into an anime series by the animation house of Ufotable, instantly finding an audience and propelling itself to super stardom, becoming one of the most popular franchises in the medium currently. The number two spot for this Top 20 list was, ironically enough, a chapter from One Piece that managed to punch its way into one of the top selling positions.

What do you think of Demon Slayer’s domination of the top selling manga listings? Do you feel it’s worthy of these high sales numbers? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and demon slaying!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night … Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion .. Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”

Via ANN