Demon Slayer Art Hilariously Reveals Tomioka’s Ultimate Attack

The world of Tanjiro and the demons he fights is one that is rife with danger as the anime series Demon Slayer has managed to become a hit worldwide. Coming close to outpacing sales for the legendary pirate franchise of One Piece, it’s no wonder that fans are reacting to the demon killing series with a bevy of fan art. One such work hilariously gives the demon slayer Tomioka an ultimate attack that would most likely befuddle the monsters they face off against rather than send them to their ends.

Instagram User MicchiYume shared this hilarious fan comic that features Tomioka using the patented “water breathing technique” to unleash an ultimate attack where his tears stream down his face in the form of a hysterical 12th form, “Waterfall Tears”:

View this post on Instagram I love Giyuu. A post shared by micchiyume (@micchiyume) on Nov 5, 2019 at 12:35pm PST

We wouldn’t necessarily place Giyuu on the same lever as Inosuke or Nezuku when it comes to the amount of screen time as a supporting character, but his importance cannot be overstated. First appearing to inform Tanjiro of the profession of demon slaying, while nearly murdering Nezuku in the process, the swordsman returned later on in the franchise to assist in saving our main protagonists as they fought against the insanely powerful Spider Clan family. Needless to say, tears and Giyuu don’t always tend to go hand in hand.

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’s first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release, and they officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such:

“Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”