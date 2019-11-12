Demon Slayer Play Shares New Key Visual

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will undoubtedly go down as the most popular anime series of the year, and after the successful run of the anime’s first season — and a movie on the way — the franchise will be branching out into a new stage play. This will mark the live-action debut for the series, and fans have already gotten a few looks at how the series has been translated into live-action for the play. Now we’ve gotten another gorgeous look with the main key visual for the play featuring a spread of the entire cast.

The official Twitter account for the new stage play shared the gorgeous main visual for the play to celebrate the fact that tickets are now on sale in Japan, and it teases some of what’s to come for those lucky enough to be in attendance!

Running in Tokyo at the Tennozu Ginga Gekijo from January 18th to the 26th, and in the Hyogo prefecture at the AiiA 2.5 Theater Kobe from January 31st from February 2nd, the new Demon Slayer stage play will directed and written by Kenichi Suemitsu with music composed by Shunsuke Wada.

The cast for the play includes Ryota Kobayashi as Tanjiro Kamado, Asari Takaishi as Nezuko Kamado, Keisuke Ueda as Zenitsu Agatsuma, Yugo Sato as Inosuke Hashibira, Reo Honda as Giyu Tomioka, Tomoyuki Takagi as Sakonji Urokodaki, Shori as Sabito, Arisa Sonohara as Makomo, Yuria Kakizawa as Hakuhatsu, Kokoro Kuge as Kurokami, Mimi Maihane as Tamayo, Hisanori Sato as Yushiro, and Yoshihide Sasaki as Muzan Kibutsuji.

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. It’s the perfect time to start up the series from the very beginning too as it’s currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016.

VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release, and they officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such, “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”