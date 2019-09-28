Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings Fan Favorite Hashira to Life

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will soon be bringing its first season to an end, and it’s worked its way to becoming one of the most talked about anime of the year. Reaching incredible highs thanks to weeks of build up, fans were drawn into the series even further when it opened up its story beyond its initial slate of monster of the week type of shonen battles. This included the introduction to one key group of the series, the Hashira (sometimes translated as Pillars) of the Demon Slaying organization.

Fans were drawn to this new group of powerful warriors pretty instantly thanks to their outrageous character designs and personalities, and one who stood out even further among fans was the Hashira of Love, Mitsuri Kanroji. Cosplay artist Haneame (who you can find on Instagram here) shared her take on the character, and fans have fallen in love just as fast.

Introduced late into the series’ first season, Mitsuri has an odd personality much like the other Pillars. Timid and keeping to herself, her thoughts are filled to the brim with instant crushes as she “loves” every little personality quirk of each of her comrades. Although fans haven’t seen much of her abilities just yet, there’s a hope that a second season of the anime will bring her into the fold more. The same with the other Hashira as well since fans just want to see more of this powerful group.

If you wanted to check the anime out for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release, and they officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such:

“Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”