Demon Slayer Dominated the Anime Fandom’s Search History

Anime is now a mainstream worldwide hit thanks to series like Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia and Naruto. However, in 2019 a new anime sprang onto the scene and captured the attention of fans all over the world: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba! Koyoharu Gotoge’s 2016 manga series was adapted into a truly gorgeous anime by way of Ufotable, Inc., and the result of that hard work transformed Demon Slayer into arguably the most popular anime and manga series of 2019. Demon Slayer has been achieving more and more milestones as the year closes out – and now it add another to the list!

According to the latest reports, Demon Slayer has dominated 2019 searches by those in the anime fandom, only furthering evidencing the level of buzz the series has generated!

Check out the report about Demon Slayer getting big recognition in a survey of the top Japanese Internet buzzwords of 2019 (via Anime News Network):

“The top Japanese Internet buzzwords of 2019 (Netto Ryūkōgo 100) were announced on a Niconico livestream on Sunday… Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba also won big at the awards, getting six related terms in the top 20 rankings: “Zenitsu Agatsuma”, “Kimetsu no Yaiba”, “Tanjirō Kamado”, “Hashira”, “Twelve Demon Moons”, and “Shinobu Kocho.””

The winning didn’t stop there for Demon Slayer – the anime won the “pixiv Award” as well. Demon Slayer anime producer Yuma Takahashi had the following statement to share about the series’ victories and milestones:

“[Demon Slayer] has become one of the representative works of 2019, I think. The film will release next year, so we’re doing our best to ensure that it’s something everyone will enjoy. I hope that you’ll continue to support us in the future.”

Indeed, Demon Slayer has already announced its first film spinoff, which will be a fitting “event” showcase of the manga’s “Demon Train Arc”. That movie will pick up where season 1 of the anime left off, and leave the storyline of in a perfect place for season 2 to jump into the mystery of the “Red Light District Arc.” In short: Demon Slayer is only going to get more popular (and awarded) as the series moves forward. If you haven’t checked it out yet, you need to get on it!

The Demon Slayer movie arrives in 2020. Season 2 of the anime has no release date yet.

Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release.