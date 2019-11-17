Demon Slayer: The Movie Shares New English Sub Trailer

Demon Slayer‘s first season came to an end earlier this year, and the anime is gearing up to be one of the biggest anime of 2019. There’s probably more fans clamoring for a second season of this series more than anything else this year, and while it’s not a full second season, the anime will be continuing on with a full length feature film. Taking place after the events of the first season and adapting the action packed Mugen Train arc of the original series, the new film will be featuring the new fan-favorite Kyojuro Rengoku in a prominent role.

Demon Slayer’s Mugen Train Arc film is currently slated for released at some unconfirmed date next year, and while there is currently no English language release for the film set yet Aniplex of America has shared an English subtitled version of the film’s trailer. This bodes well for a release outside of Japan in the future!

There’s unfortunately not much known about the film as of this writing as it was confirmed shortly after the first season came to an end. But the Mugen Train arc of the original manga is one of the most intense in the anime thus far. While fans would have liked to see it adapted into a second season, it’s format is best suited for a movie because while it’s a great story it’s also a compact one.

It’s tightly condensed within the train itself, and like many of Tanjiro’s early demon slaying missions, it’s also highly episodic. It’ll most likely be better for pacing overall, and if ufotable puts a feature film budget behind the fiery Rengoku’s abilities, it’s surely going to light up theaters when it releases for sure.

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. It’s the perfect time to start up the series from the very beginning too as it’s currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block.

Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016.VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release, and they officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such:

“Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”