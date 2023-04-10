Demon Slayer Season 3 Introduces the Original Sun Breather

Demon Slayer Season 3 has revealed our official best look yet at the original Sun Breather, who inspired the entire system of breathing styles that give the titular Demon Slayer warriors their power. The Original Sun Breather has been a figure long-teased in the Demon Slayer anime both through indirect reference, or surreal breaks from reality like flashbacks or visions. Now, in Season 3, we're starting to learn more about this pivotal figure by seeing him as an actual man...

(WARNING: DEMON SLAYER SEASON 3 SPOILERS FOLLOW!)

In Demon Slayer Season 3's Swordsmith Village Arc, Tanjiro Kamado is still recovering from his injuries after the epic battle with Upper Ranks Six demon Gyutaro and his sister Daki in the Entertainment District Arc. During his restorative slumber, Tanjiro has a vision passed down from one of his ancestors – a man who is seen to have kept the company of the Original Sun Breathing user. The end of the episode throws another twist in this subplot, as Tanjiro meets the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito, who is accompanied by someone (or something?) that looks exactly like the vision of the Original Sun Breather that Tanjiro saw in his mind.

The vision that Tanjiro experiences is the most direct tie we have between his family, their Hinokami Kagura dance, and Sun Breathing style Shinjuro Rengoku spoke of in the Mugen Train Arc. Not surprisingly, however, fans are getting the character details confused, as you can see in this tragic post below:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Season 3 Episode-1 Tanjiro & Yoriichi pic.twitter.com/D6Ra9cni36 — Shonenleaks (@sh0nenleaks) April 9, 2023

Demon Slayer Season 3 is currently streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll. The synopsis teases that, "the story makes its way to a new location ─ Tanjiro's journey leads him to the Swordsmith Village, where he reunites with two Hashira, members of the Demon Slayer Corps' highest-ranking swordsmen – Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji. With the shadows of demons lurking near, a new battle begins for Tanjiro and his comrades."

(MILD SPOILERS FOLLOW!)

Just to be clear: the scene that Tanjiro sees is of his ancestor Sumiyoshi, who is aided by the legendary demon slayer (and Sun Breathing creator) Yoriichi. Sumiyoshi looks like Tanjiro without the scars, and his presence with Yoriichi may still just be a hint of the full story, but it's a clear enough indication that the power within Tanjiro traces back to the deepest history of the Demon Slayers. As one would expect of any good Shonen "chosen one" hero.

Demon Slayer Season 3 is now streaming on Crunchyroll.