Demon Slayer Season 3 Reveals Upper Ranks' English Dub Cast

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently premiering the first episode of Season 3 around the world with its special theatrical event tour, and now the franchise is celebrating with a new trailer revealing the English dub cast behind the final members of Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks! With the second season bringing the Entertainment District arc to an end, the third season will be tackling the Swordsmith Village arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series. This means that even more of the Upper Rank threats will join the battle, and the new arc kicks off with a full introduction of this deadly group.

Now that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- is making its way through theaters and introducing fans to the English dub for the new season already, the newest trailer for the dub has revealed these key members of the cast. Joining the previously announced likes of Stephen Fu as Doma and Lucien Dodge as Akaza are Brent Mukai as Gyokko, Christopher Corey Smith as Hantengu, and Jonah Scott as Kokushibo. Check out the dub trailer below:

How to Watch Demon Slayer Season 3

It won't be too much longer before fans around the world can see the new season for themselves, however, as Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc is coming our way soon as part of the new wave of releases hitting in the Spring 2023 anime schedule. Scheduled for a release on April 9th, this new season will be pitting Tanjiro Kamado and the others against two new members of the Upper Ranks as they are now getting into the action themselves after Daki and Gyutaro's defeat last season.

This season will introduce the titular village where the Demon Slaying Corps' swords are made, bring the Love and Mist Hashiras into the center of the action, and feature the returning Genya Shinazugawa after his introduction way back during the first season of the series. It's full steam ahead from this point on, and Tanjiro's going to need to fight even harder than ever before to somehow survive everything coming his way.

How are you feeling about the voice cast for Muzan's Upper Rank demons? What are you hoping to see in Demon Slayer's next season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!