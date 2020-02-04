Demon Slayer Teases Tanjiro’s Strongest Attack Yet

Warning! Major spoilers for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Chapter 192 below!

Demon Slayer‘s manga has been in the midst of one of the most intense battles of the series to date as the Hashira have launched an all-out attack on Muzan Kibutsuji and the Moons after the death of Kaguya Ubuyashiki. This fight has resulted in many surprising deaths on both sides, and the fight has finally been brought to Muzan himself. After Tanjiro took a near fatal poisonous blow, he had a dream in which he saw his ancestor learning the Sun Breathing techniques from Yoriichi Tsugikuni.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This dream not only clued Tanjiro into a mysterious thirteenth form of the Hinokami Kagura, but he was able to fine tune each of his techniques after seeing Yoriichi demonstrate them. With all of this knowledge clicking into place, the latest chapter of the series teases Tanjiro tapping into the power of this hidden thirteenth form.

Tanjiro didn’t know what this thirteenth form was, but after thinking about it in Chapter 192, Tanjiro realized that the forms shared similar names. Remembering how he watched his father dancing the Hinokami Kagura until dawn, Tanjiro realized that there was an endurance involved with the breathing techniques as well. He believes that dancing through the other 12 forms makes a circle that would enable the thirteenth form.

In order to continue to dodge Muzan’s attacks for the next hour until dawn, Tanjiro will have to dance this thirteenth form by going through each of the other 12 forms in rapid succession. So as the chapter comes to an end, Tanjiro realizes that he has to push harder than ever in order to constantly be in this final dance.

Given how damaged he is already, and how little help he will be getting from the other Hashira, it’s going to be a long road until dawn. An hour might as well be a century. Can he do it? Will Tanjiro be able to master this technique and fight Muzan until dawn? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. The series is also currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block.