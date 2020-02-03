Demon Slayer’s Iconic Theme Song is Still Dominating the Charts

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is starting off 2020 on the right foot as it continues to be one of the most popular action anime and manga hits of the last few years. Although it seemed like it exploded overnight, the series didn’t receive its current huge boom of popularity until nearly 20 episodes into the first season of the series. It’s this kind of slow burn that shows off just what fans are drawn to with the anime overall, as many of its more enticing elements sort of creep up on you before you realize it.

This is especially true for the anime’s opening theme song, “Gurenge,” as performed by LiSA. As noted in Billboard Japan’s latest “JAPAN Hot Animation” anime song chart for the week of January 20-26, “Gurenge” has been taking over the chart’s number one spot for four weeks in a row. Considering the first season ended some time ago, this is a huge deal!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The digital release for the single was awarded double platinum status by the end of 2019, and although the physical release has been out for six months as of this writing, it’s still making huge waves on that chart as well as the chart’s download, streaming, and karaoke rankings. The opening theme single was already a huge hit during the anime’s first season, so to see it continue dominating in such a distinct way is definitely a major boon for Demon Slayer fans.

Demon Slayer‘s anime is proof of what an excellent adaptation can accomplish for a series. While Koyoharu Gotoge had been experiencing success with the series since it’s been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, the franchise as a whole exploded with this first anime season. The sales figures for the manga sharply rose, support for the series has reached new milestones on Twitter, and now even more fans than ever are anxiously waiting to see more of the anime’s upcoming film.

To see every aspect of the franchise enjoy this kind of popularity is certainly astonishing! But what do you think? Are you still rocking out to Demon Slayer’s opening theme months later? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. The series is also currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block.

via Billboard Japan