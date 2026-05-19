Demon Slayer Unveils New Look At Underrated Girl Ahead of Her Biggest Fight in Infinity Castle

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga! Demon Slayer released its biggest film last year and reached new heights of popularity with its massive success. The franchise will adapt the Infinity Castle into a trilogy film series to focus on the fight against the Upper Moons. It’s the longest arc in the manga, following which, the fight against Muzan will commence. The first installment of the trilogy focuses on the battles against Akaza, Kaigaku, and Doma. Out of these villains, Doma is the only one who managed to win against Shinobu, and the film ends on a cliffhanger after revealing his next opponent is Kanao Tsuyuri. While she has been away from the spotlight for most of the story, the second film of the trilogy will feature her biggest battle ever.

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While fans wait for her chance to shine in her fight against Doma, the official X handle of the anime shares a gorgeous new look at her. May 19th is Kanao’s birthday, and to commemorate this special day, the visual features an adorable chibi-style look at the talented Demon Slayer as she wears a light-colored outfit and holds a bouquet of flowers. The color arrangement in the background is primarily pink, including the flowers she’s holding. Additionally, the official X handle of Ufotable is also promoting a new range of merchandise based on her birthday card, which is available on the official website of the studio’s webshop.

Demon Slayer Is All Set to Feature Kanao’s Fight Against Doma

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

The first part of the trilogy reveals Shinobu’s past and her determination to take down Doma, the same demon who killed her sister, Kanae. However, defeating an Upper Rank Two all by herself is impossible even for a Hashira like her. It didn’t take long for Doma to consume Shinobu, which was witnessed by Kanao. However, right before taking her final breath, Shinobu used a hand sign to send Kanao a crucial message. While the handsign hasn’t been revealed yet, Doma wonders if that’s the reason Kanao isn’t attacking him despite his provocation.

Kanao is a skilled Demon Slayer and Shinobu’s Tsuguko. However, defeating Doma might be impossible for her as well, since it’s impossible to close the distance with someone who can freeze your lungs. Ever since Shinobu was hit by one attack, she knew she was done for. It happened so suddenly that even someone as fast as Shinobu couldn’t evade the attack and inhaled his Blood Demon Art, which severely injured her at the beginning of the battle.

No matter how you look at it, Kanao is at a major disadvantage, especially since Doma’s Blood Demon Art allows him to conjure and manipulate ice at an unprecedented level. The second part of the film will reveal how Kanao plans to take the demon down, as well as her unexpected ally, who also shares a connection with the villain.

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