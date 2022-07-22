WWE's Zelina Vega Shares Demon Slayer Cosplay

The worlds of professional wrestling and anime have met more than once in the past, with plenty of wrestlers taking the opportunity to not just share their love of the animated medium online, but also have showed off their affection for anime in the ring. With the likes of the New Day strutting into the ring wearing Saiyan Armor from Dragon Ball Z and Sasha Banks running to the squared circle wearing the same outfit as Sailor Moon, WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has shared her love of Demon Slayer with some new cosplay of the pig-headed swordsman known as Inosuke.

Zelina Vega herself actually wore some striking cosplay into the ring itself for the Pay-Per-View event, Royal Rumble, in which she was one of the female contestants. Walking to the ring wearing an outfit modeled after the Naruto villain, Madara Uchiha, it's clear that the female superstar is in love with all things anime, especially the franchise created by Masashi Kishimoto as she shared her Naruto tattoo late last year. While Vega hasn't walked into the ring wearing Demon Slayer gear, that might change this year, especially with the superstar sharing her love of the boar-mask-wearing brawler.

Zelina Vega took to her Official Instagram Account to show off her new Demon Slayer Cosplay as she prepares to make waves at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, with the WWE star taking the opportunity to hint at some new cosplay that she'll be donning for her upcoming panel:

Inosuke has definitely become a fan-favorite character in the world of the Demon Slayer Corps, with the hot-tempered hero set to return for the third season of Demon Slayer. Set to arrive next year from Ufotable and focusing on the Swordsmith Village Arc, expect some big new challenges for Tanjiro and his fellow members of the Demon Slayer Corps when the anime adaptation returns. Even though the manga created by Koyoharu Gotouge has already brought the series to an end, there are still plenty of fights and major moments for the anime to cover in the future.

