When Will Demon Slayer Season 3 Be Released?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is something that comes around once in a lifetime. The shonen series has broken just about every sales record there is whether we’re talking anime or manga. Right now, all eyes are on season two as its final episode will go live in just a few days. Of course, that means fans are curious what the show’s future will look like, and season three could come a bit later than we all would like.

For those who aren’t in the know, Demon Slayer got back into the swing of things last December with its take on the Mugen Train arc. It didn’t take long for things to speed forward with the Entertainment District arc as it is now ending season two. Before its television return, Demon Slayer hit up audiences with its first film in October 2020, and season one preceded it back in April 2019.

With just two seasons under its belt, fans are having a hard time predicting when season three might go live. It all depends on whether the anime decides to take on a movie. After all, that is how season one wrapped things, and the success of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train is impossible to deny. The movie is the highest-grossing in Japan to date, and Tanjiro helped it become the top-grossing anime film in the whole world.

Given the rave reviews for season two, fans expect a third season to come to light shortly. If a movie goes live, fans can expect the feature to go at the very end of this year or in spring 2023. That would give season three a likely debut in fall 2023. If there is no movie placed between seasons two and three, new episodes could debut in spring 2023, so fans are hoping to learn more after Demon Slayer‘s next episode airs.

