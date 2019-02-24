‘Detective Conan: The Fist of Blue Sapphire’ Reveals New Trailer

TOHO is preparing to launch the 23rd film in the Detective Conan franchise in Japan this Spring, and to better hype fans for its release is a brand new trailer for the film featuring lots of new footage.

The newest trailer for the film not only shows off the fight between Kaito-Kid and new character, the undefeated Karate expert Makoto, but the new theme song “Blue Sapphire,” as performed by Hiroomi Tosaka, the vocalist for Sandaime J Soul Brothers from Exile Tribe. You can check it out above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Featuring the return of the fan-favorite character Kaito-Kid, Detective Conan: The Fist of the Blue Sapphire is the 23rd film in the franchise scheduled to open April 12 in Japan. Centering on a new murder case at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore (which makes it the first adventure in Singapore for the franchise), Kaito-Kid is trying to steal the titular “Blue Sapphire” gem for himself and ends up bringing Conan into the fray.

Tomoka Nagaoka will be returning from the recent Crimson Love Letter anime special to direct, and Takahiro Okura will be writing the script. Katsuo Ono returns to compose the music for the film, and the film will feature voice cast regulars such as Minami Takayama as Conan Edogawa, Wakana Yamazaki as Ran Mouri, Rikiya Koyama as Kogoro Mouri, and Kappei Yamaguchi as Kaito Kid.

Detective Conan (known as Case Closed in the United States) was originally created by Gosho Aoyama in 1994 for Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday. The story follows high schooler detective Jimmy Fudo who works with the police to solve cases. When investigating a crime syndicate known as the Black Organization, he was poisoned. But inside of killing him, the poison reverts him to a child. Using his new childhood alias Conan and keeping his true identity a secret, he vows to solve more cases and eventually put a stop to the crimes of the Black Organization.

The manga has sold over 200 million copies worldwide, and has been adapted into an anime series, films, OVAs, video games, and even had a crossover with another famous series, Lupin III. The anime was licensed as Case Closed in the United States due to copyright issues, and Funimation first launched the anime adaptation on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim programming block with Westernized names but ended its run due to low ratings. The series is currently available on streaming platforms Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!