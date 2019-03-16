‘Detective Conan’ Announces Extended Break

The popular, long-running manga series Detective Conan will reportedly be taking an extended break, starting immediately. The most recent issue of Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday announced the break this past weekend, and it’s expected to resolve in just under a month. Creator Gosho Aoyama is said to be conducting research during that time.

According to Anime News Network, Detective Conan will be missing the 16th, 17th, and 18th issue of Weekly Shonen Sunday. It is set to return starting with the 19th issue on April 10th, barring any unforeseen hiccups. The spinoff series Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time by Takahiro Arai will publish new chapters instead during the month-long hiatus.

This isn’t the first such hiatus the manga has taken; it returned on February 13th from a similar month-long hiatus. At one point last year, it went on hiatus for seven weeks. So, business as usual, really, and fans should in no way be concerned.

Detective Conan was originally created by Gosho Aoyama in 1994 for Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday. The story follows high-school detective Jimmy Fudo as he works with the police to solve cases. When investigating a crime syndicate known as the Black Organization, he was poisoned. But instead of killing him, the poison reverts him to a child. Using his new childhood alias Conan and keeping his true identity a secret, he vows to solve more cases and eventually put a stop to the crimes of the Black Organization.

The manga has sold over 200 million copies worldwide, and has been adapted into an anime series, films, OVAs, video games, and even had a crossover with another famous series, Lupin III. It was licensed as Case Closed in the United States due to copyright issues, and Funimation initially launched the anime adaptation on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim. The series is currently available on streaming platforms Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.