Detective Pikachu Star Isn't Sure a Sequel Will Happen

Pokemon is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and fans knew it was just a matter of time before it hit the big screen. That dream came true in 2019 when Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment put out Detective Pikachu. The film was a hit with fans, but no word has been given on whether a sequel will happen. And now, one of the movie's stars admits he isn't sure Detective Pikachu 2 will be made.

Recently, Justice Smith did an interview with Inverse to promote his latest work with Generation, and it was there he opened up about Detective Pikachu. Smith said he would be excited to take part in a sequel, but he doesn't know if that will ever happen.

“I would love to participate in Detective Pikachu 2,” Smith said. “I don’t know if it’s going to happen.

Continuing, the actor is keeping his hopes in check when it comes to returning to Pokemon. Smith said that as a fan of the franchise, he would love to see Pokemon head back to the big screen for another live-action romp.

“I think we have to just kind of bury our hopes. I don’t think it’s going to happen. I really hope so though. Honestly, I’m such a huge fan, who knows, who knows? I hope so.”

For those not in the loops, Detective Pikachu did inform fans a sequel was in the works back in January 2019 before the film even went live. No update has been given on the film more than two years after this announcement. As you can imagine, this radio silence has convinced a lot of fans that Detective Pikachu is dead in the water. But for all we know, the movie might be moving along just fine in spite of the pandemic.

For now, Smith is keeping busy with gigs. His work as Chester on Generation was lauded by fans, and he starred in All the Bright Places last year. Soon, he will appear in Jurassic World: Dominion as well as Dungeons & Dragons, so Smith isn't hurting for work by any means. But if he were to revisit the role of Tim Goodman, fans would be all the happier for it!

